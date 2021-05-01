Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

ARGO stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,527,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 161,800 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 106,159 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

