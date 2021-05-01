Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,053 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 147.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS opened at $203.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

