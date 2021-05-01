Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11,351.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $65,806.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.