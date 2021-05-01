Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $947,000 Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXTG. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.60. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $75.76.

