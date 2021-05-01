Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $989,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 153.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $819.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $772.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $716.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $829.51. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

