Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $513.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.15 and a 200 day moving average of $520.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

