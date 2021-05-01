Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $136.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.