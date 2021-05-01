Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 14,253 SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,575,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 512.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNRG opened at $104.74 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81.

