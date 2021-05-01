Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $951,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in FedEx by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,465 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FedEx by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,412,000 after buying an additional 51,757 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $290.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.08. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

