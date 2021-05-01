Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,862,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 549,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genworth Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Genworth Financial Inc now owns 272,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 172,037 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.23. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $60.73.

