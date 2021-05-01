Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

NYSE ABG opened at $198.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $233.58.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

