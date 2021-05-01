ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $648.10 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

