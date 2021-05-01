Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Brown & Brown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $53.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

