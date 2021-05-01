Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 4,320.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,625 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $102.44 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

