Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.45 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of Green Dot worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $426,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Green Dot by 13.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 158,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 11.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,993 shares of company stock worth $14,242,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

