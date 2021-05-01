Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $13.37 Million in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,894. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $384.38 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.38 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit