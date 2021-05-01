Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,826,469 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 17,170.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,436,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 113,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,720,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after buying an additional 718,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after buying an additional 609,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

