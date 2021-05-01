Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Financial Analysis

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Astrotech and PerkinElmer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A PerkinElmer 0 3 7 0 2.70

PerkinElmer has a consensus target price of $134.54, suggesting a potential upside of 3.79%. Given PerkinElmer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PerkinElmer is more favorable than Astrotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and PerkinElmer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 61.78 -$8.31 million N/A N/A PerkinElmer $2.88 billion 5.04 $227.56 million $4.10 31.62

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60% PerkinElmer 12.74% 21.57% 9.61%

Risk and Volatility

Astrotech has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PerkinElmer has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

