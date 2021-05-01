Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.82

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.82 and traded as high as $8.12. Asure Software shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 85,194 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $152.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Asure Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

