Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.000-10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Atkore also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.00-10.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atkore presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. 875,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Atkore has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

