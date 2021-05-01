Atlas Private Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.