Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $44,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,065,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 401,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $77.41 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

