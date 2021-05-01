Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 457 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,146 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 161,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74.

Shares of OTIS opened at $77.87 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

