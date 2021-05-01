Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 8,604 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $87,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 312,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 43,130 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

