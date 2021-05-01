Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $103.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $94.55. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.