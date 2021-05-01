ATN (ATN) Trading 40.1% Higher Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, ATN has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. One ATN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $365,034.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.63 or 0.00776918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00095272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.69 or 0.07687070 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.