AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

