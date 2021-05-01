AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,260 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

