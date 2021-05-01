Auto (AUTO) Price Up 59.7% Over Last Week

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $3,321.60 or 0.05756444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $48.50 million and $15.00 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00069850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.30 or 0.00858376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.41 or 0.08504691 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

