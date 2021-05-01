Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.16 billion-$9.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.07 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. 268,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,950. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $107.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.04.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.47.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autoliv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

