Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Down 39.4% in April

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the March 31st total of 52,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAN. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in Avanti Acquisition by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 311,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000.

Avanti Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 107,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,744. Avanti Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.95.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

