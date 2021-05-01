Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR opened at $32.04 on Friday. Avantor has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avantor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Avantor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $3,520,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Avantor by 43.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

