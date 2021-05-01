Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avantor traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 24918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avantor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avantor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $3,520,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.