Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $227.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $202.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.17 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $216.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

