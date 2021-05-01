Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $227.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $202.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.
Avery Dennison stock opened at $214.17 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $216.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
