Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $241.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $241.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.42.

AVY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.17. 682,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $216.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 79.8% in the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 11.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 215,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

