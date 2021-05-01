Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.87. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Analyst Recommendations for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit