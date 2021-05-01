Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $215.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.87. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $98.84 and a 12-month high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

