Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $45.80 Average PT from Analysts

May 1st, 2021

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Avient by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Avient by 285.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

