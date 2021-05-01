Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of ($2.68) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAR opened at $89.61 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

