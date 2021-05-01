AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXIS Capital’s first-quarter bottom line beat estimates. The insurer continues to build on its Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance plus Accident and Health to pave the way for long-term growth. It is focused on deploying resources prudently while enhancing efficiencies at the same time. Also, it has been improving its portfolio mix and underwriting profitability apart from fortifying the casualty and professional lines in insurance segment. It continues to deploy capital for boosting shareholder value. Shares of AXIS Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss has been denting underwriting results and affecting combined ratio. Stiff competition in reinsurance industry and escalating expenses due to increased interest expense, higher net losses and loss expenses can put a strain on margin expansion.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $56.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $122,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,114,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

