Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.78.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,237.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $98,457.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

