Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYLA. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Ayala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYLA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 850.81% and a negative return on equity of 625.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

