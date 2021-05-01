B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of HT stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,192,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after acquiring an additional 202,736 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.