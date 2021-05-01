Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €81.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €81.00 ($95.29) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Basf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Get Basf alerts:

BAS stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Basf has a 1-year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.