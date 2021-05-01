Baader Bank Reiterates €141.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.67 ($154.90).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €116.76 ($137.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €109.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a market cap of $139.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

