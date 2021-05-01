Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 41.1% from the March 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of BW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 710,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,586. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $772.69 million, a P/E ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11.

In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241. Insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.