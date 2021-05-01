Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $213.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

