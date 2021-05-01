Barclays Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 26 Price Target

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

Barclays set a CHF 26 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 37.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 27.13.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

