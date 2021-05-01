Barclays Boosts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $222.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $191.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.06.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $205.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.02. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $214.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 245.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.