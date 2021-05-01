Barclays Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $170.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXN. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.