Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 150.46. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £30.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

